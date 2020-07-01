thunderstorms are in store for the Eastern Seaboard from
Georgia to Maine, as well as parts of the Appalachians and
the lower Ohio, lower Mississippi and Tennessee valleys.
Incidents of isolated flash flooding can occur. Most of the
West can expect dry weather today as heat builds over the
High Plains. A few late-day thunderstorms can dot the ridges
and peaks of the Rockies. Less wind is in store for the
Southwest compared to recent days. Clouds and showers will
cool parts of Washington and Oregon.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 109 at Altus, OK
National Low Tuesday 19 at Bodie State Park, CA
