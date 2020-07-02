flooding. A few storms are also forecast to erupt over the
middle Mississippi Valley and portions of the Plains. Much
of the Northeast can expect a dry day with sunshine and a
very warm afternoon. In the West, only very spotty late-day
thunderstorms are likely over the Rockies. However, these
may also bring dry lightning and the risk of wildfire
ignition. Clouds and showers are expected to cool western
Washington state. Much of the rest of the West is likely to
be dry and sunny, except for stubborn low clouds along the
immediate Pacific coast.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 111 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Wednesday 26 at Dillon, CO
