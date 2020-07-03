downpours and thunderstorms will extend from eastern Kansas
and Missouri to the northeastern Gulf coast, northeastern
Florida, much of Georgia and part of South Carolina. Where
the downpours repeat or linger, the risk of urban and
small-stream flooding will be the greatest. The pattern is
likely to linger into early next week and possibly become a
tropical system in nearby Atlantic waters. Storms can become
severe over parts of the northern Plains, while much of the
balance of the West will be dry.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 111 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Thursday 25 at Stanley, ID
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.