The Nation’s Weather for Monday, July 6, 2020

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

The Midwest may see some showers and thunderstorms with

continued above-average heat and humidity. Similar

conditions will extend eastward across Pennsylvania and

northern New Jersey with much of the rest of the Northeast

remaining dry. Across the southeastern United States,

showers and thunderstorms will continue to dominate the

region with heavy downpours being seen, especially along the

Gulf Coast. The Plains will be largely dry with a few

showers and thunderstorms lingering across the Dakotas and

eastern Texas. The Southwest will begin to see more

seasonable temperatures as a low pressure system moves

across the west. Showers likely in the far northwest in the

Rockies and western Washington.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 111 at Palm Springs, CA

National Low Sunday 27 at Bodie State Park, CA

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.