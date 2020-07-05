showers and thunderstorms will continue to dominate the
region with heavy downpours being seen, especially along the
Gulf Coast. The Plains will be largely dry with a few
showers and thunderstorms lingering across the Dakotas and
eastern Texas. The Southwest will begin to see more
seasonable temperatures as a low pressure system moves
across the west. Showers likely in the far northwest in the
Rockies and western Washington.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 111 at Palm Springs, CA
National Low Sunday 27 at Bodie State Park, CA
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.