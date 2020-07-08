with spottier storms for the lower Mississippi Valley, the
Ohio Valley and the Northeast. A few of these storms can be
heavy and gusty at the local level. Storms are forecast to
become severe from the Upper Midwest to parts of the
northern and central Plains. The greatest threats from the
storms in the Central states will be high winds and hail.
Much of the rest of the Plains and West will be dry, sunny
and hot. The risk of wildfires will continue over the
interior.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 117 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Tuesday 19 at Bodie State Park, CA
