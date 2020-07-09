is forecast to linger over the Southeast with only very
sparse storms for the Northeast. Thunderstorms from the
Upper Midwest to the middle part of the Mississippi Valley
can be severe with damaging winds, hail and flash flooding.
In contrast, much of the West will be dry with considerable
heat from the High Plains to the Great Basin. A small batch
of clouds and cooling showers is forecast to push onshore in
Washington and Oregon. Very spotty late-day storms can dot
the Rockies but may bring more lightning than rain.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 114 at Ocotillo Wells, CA
National Low Wednesday 27 at Bodie State Park, CA
