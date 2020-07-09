is forecast to linger over the Southeast with only very

sparse storms for the Northeast. Thunderstorms from the

Upper Midwest to the middle part of the Mississippi Valley

can be severe with damaging winds, hail and flash flooding.

In contrast, much of the West will be dry with considerable

heat from the High Plains to the Great Basin. A small batch

of clouds and cooling showers is forecast to push onshore in

Washington and Oregon. Very spotty late-day storms can dot

the Rockies but may bring more lightning than rain.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 114 at Ocotillo Wells, CA

National Low Wednesday 27 at Bodie State Park, CA

