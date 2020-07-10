into Saturday. Winds will quicken along the coast with rough
surf. A swath of drenching showers and thunderstorms will
extend from the Great Lakes to the Southeast states. Some of
the storms can be locally severe with strong wind gusts and
flash flooding. Searing heat will continue and intensify
over the interior Southwest and central and southern High
Plains. Only very spotty, late-day storms are forecast for
the region. Storms can become strong over the northern
Plains. A bubble of Pacific air will cool much of Washington
and Oregon.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 114 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Thursday 26 at Stanley, ID
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.