which can lead to some flash flooding concerns. A front
across the Gulf Coast will bring scattered showers and
thunderstorms. A spotty strong thunderstorm will form during
the afternoon across western Nebraska and northeastern
Colorado. The main threat from this would be damaging wind
gusts. It will be dry and mostly sunny across the entire
West Coast. Hot conditions will persist throughout the
Desert Southwest and the majority of Texas.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 127 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Sunday 33 at Gothic, CO
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.