which can lead to some flash flooding concerns. A front

across the Gulf Coast will bring scattered showers and

thunderstorms. A spotty strong thunderstorm will form during

the afternoon across western Nebraska and northeastern

Colorado. The main threat from this would be damaging wind

gusts. It will be dry and mostly sunny across the entire

AD

West Coast. Hot conditions will persist throughout the

Desert Southwest and the majority of Texas.

SPECIAL WEATHER

AD

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 127 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Sunday 33 at Gothic, CO

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather