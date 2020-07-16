flooding and isolated damaging wind gusts. A few drenching

storms will also be scattered about the South with isolated

urban flooding. As slightly cooler and less humid air

settles over the North Central states, heat and high

humidity will continue to broil the South Central states.

Much of the West can expect dry conditions and sunshine. A

AD

few widely separated late-day storms will erupt over the

interior Southwest that could spark more fires, while a few

AD

locations may be doused with heavy rain.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 116 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Wednesday 28 at West Yellowstone, MT

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather