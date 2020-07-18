middle Mississippi Valley to the southern Appalachians as a

few scattered storms drench the Gulf coast. As a weak

disturbance moves onshore in Texas, storms may be locally

robust. The greatest risk of severe weather on a regional

basis will be from the northwestern part of the Great Lakes

to the central Plains. Some of these storms can bring high

winds, hail and flash flooding. Widely separated storms will

riddle the interior Southwest with isolated heavy rainfall

and gusty winds. Lightning from the storms could spark new

wildfires. Much of the West will remain dry and sunny.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 113 at Ocotillo Wells, CA

National Low Friday 31 at Yellowstone N.P., WY

