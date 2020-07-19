of the Gulf Coast. An isolated shower or thunderstorm will
form across North Carolina and South Carolina, especially in
the afternoon. A strong-to-severe thunderstorm will form in
spots across western South Dakota, western Nebraska, western
Kansas and northeastern Colorado late in the afternoon. Any
thunderstorm can produce torrential downpours and damaging
winds in this area. It will be dry across the entire West
Coast.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 119 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Saturday 31 at Stanley, ID
