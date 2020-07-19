of the Gulf Coast. An isolated shower or thunderstorm will

form across North Carolina and South Carolina, especially in

the afternoon. A strong-to-severe thunderstorm will form in

spots across western South Dakota, western Nebraska, western

Kansas and northeastern Colorado late in the afternoon. Any

AD

thunderstorm can produce torrential downpours and damaging

winds in this area. It will be dry across the entire West

Coast.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 119 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Saturday 31 at Stanley, ID

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather