and perhaps isolated tornadoes can occur as well. Downpours
are forecast to extend across much of the Southeast states
in a zone of very warm and humid air. Most areas from New
England to the central Plains can expect a dry day with
sunshine. Temperatures will increase from the Plains to the
Midwest and part of the mid-Atlantic. As a wedge of cooler
air moves in, severe thunderstorms are forecast from parts
of the northern Plains to the Upper Midwest. Isolated
downpours from spotty thunderstorms are in store for the
interior Southwest.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 113 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Friday 36 at Bridgeport, CA
