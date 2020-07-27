draped from Lake Ontario and Lake Erie through the Ohio

Valley and into the southern Rockies will fire up

troublesome storms. Damaging winds will be possible with any

storms that occur from eastern Michigan to western New York.

Flooding rainfall and damaging winds will be the main

threats with storms that initiate across the nation’s

midsection. Hot and humid conditions will build across the

Northeast and mid-Atlantic ahead of this front. Dry

conditions will remain in place for much of the West. Heat

will also continue to bake the Northwest.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 116 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Sunday 33 at Stanley, ID

