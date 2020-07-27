draped from Lake Ontario and Lake Erie through the Ohio
Valley and into the southern Rockies will fire up
troublesome storms. Damaging winds will be possible with any
storms that occur from eastern Michigan to western New York.
Flooding rainfall and damaging winds will be the main
threats with storms that initiate across the nation’s
midsection. Hot and humid conditions will build across the
Northeast and mid-Atlantic ahead of this front. Dry
conditions will remain in place for much of the West. Heat
will also continue to bake the Northwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 116 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Sunday 33 at Stanley, ID
_____
