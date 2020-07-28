Midwest and into the eastern Great Lakes. Widespread showers

and storms are forecast across the South and south-central

Plains, with the most numerous downpours expected during the

afternoon hours. Localized flash flooding and travel

disruptions will be possible. The Intermountain West will

remain active with afternoon thunderstorms bubbling up and

causing localized flash flooding. The Northwest coast will

cool down after near-record heat, while hot weather persists

farther inland.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 118 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Monday 35 at Walden, CO

