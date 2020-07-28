Midwest and into the eastern Great Lakes. Widespread showers
and storms are forecast across the South and south-central
Plains, with the most numerous downpours expected during the
afternoon hours. Localized flash flooding and travel
disruptions will be possible. The Intermountain West will
remain active with afternoon thunderstorms bubbling up and
causing localized flash flooding. The Northwest coast will
cool down after near-record heat, while hot weather persists
farther inland.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 118 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Monday 35 at Walden, CO
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.