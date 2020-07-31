communities, especially in the Central and Southeast states.
The wet weather will occur along a boundary with dry and
slightly cooler air to the north and steamy air over the
South. A new push of cool air will set off showers and
thunderstorms from the Dakotas to northern Minnesota. Much
of the area from the Rockies to the Pacific coast will be
dry, sunny and hot. Only a few storms will dot the Rockies
later on. Meanwhile, Isaias will spread downpours and gusty
winds northwestward through the Bahamas and Cuba.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 121 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Thursday 34 at Walden, CO
_____
