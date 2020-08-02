Great Lakes will cause showers and thunderstorms from
Wisconsin and Missouri eastward to Virginia and Vermont. A
few of the storms will be quite heavy with local flooding
possible. Scattered afternoon storms will form in the
Southwest mountains, mainly from New Mexico into southern
Colorado. The rest of the West will be largely dry and hot
with plenty of sunshine. Some places will challenge record
high temperatures.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 121 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Saturday 31 at Walden, CO
