over the Northeast on Tuesday. A mosaic of showers and
thunderstorms will riddle the balance of the eastern third
of the nation amidst a very warm and humid air mass. Much of
the Plains will be free of rain with sunshine and lower
humidity. But, a few storms are likely to affect areas from
western Nebraska to part of northwestern Texas. Most of the
region from the Rockies to the Pacific coast will be dry and
sunny. More heat is in store for the interior Southwest as
coastal areas throttle back.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 118 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Sunday 34 at Walden, CO
_____
