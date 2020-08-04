rainstorm as it moves into eastern Canada by midweek. A few
areas of showers and thunderstorms are forecast to extend
over the Midwest and Southeast states. Most of this rain
will not be associated with Isaias. An extensive pocket of
cool air is forecast to cover the Midwest and Plains as a
few storms erupt on the western edge of the cool air over
the northern High Plains. Much of the area from the Rockies
to the Pacific coast will be dry and sunny. Ongoing dry
conditions will keep the risk of fires elevated.
SPECIAL WEATHER
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 118 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Monday 27 at Bodie State Park, CA
