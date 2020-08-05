England and New York state to Florida. A few isolated
torrential downpours can occur. A pocket of cool air will
continue to linger over the Midwest and sprawl into the
Appalachians. Pockets of thunderstorms are forecast to form
over the Plains on the back side of the retreating cool air
from the Midwest. Much of the West can expect a dry and hot
day. A few thunderstorms are in store for parts of the
Rockies, deserts and interior Northwest. A relative lull in
tropical activity is in store for the Atlantic through this
weekend.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 116 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Tuesday 34 at Bodie State Park, CA
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.