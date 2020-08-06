mid-Atlantic to the southern Atlantic and eastern Gulf

coasts. There is a risk of flash flooding and damaging wind

gusts, especially in areas hit by Isaias. Farther west, a

few storms will fire over the central and southern Plains to

parts of the Rockies. A few storms from western South Dakota

to northeastern New Mexico could become severe late. Storms

are also forecast over western Montana. Much of the rest of

the West can expect dry weather and sunshine.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 114 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Wednesday 32 at Daniel, WY

