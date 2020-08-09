will be more showers and thunderstorms in the Southeast,

mainly in the afternoon. Additional thunderstorms wll form

over New Mexico into Colorado. A few showers and

thunderstorms will also develop in the Northeast from New

York into New England. It will remain largely dry in the

West, though scattered thunderstorms could develop in the

Sierra-Nevada in the afternoon. The northern Plains will be

drying out with a comfortable afternoon, while remaining

hot in the southern Plains.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 109 at Thermal, CA

National Low Sunday 30 at Walden, CO

