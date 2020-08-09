will be more showers and thunderstorms in the Southeast,
mainly in the afternoon. Additional thunderstorms wll form
over New Mexico into Colorado. A few showers and
thunderstorms will also develop in the Northeast from New
York into New England. It will remain largely dry in the
West, though scattered thunderstorms could develop in the
Sierra-Nevada in the afternoon. The northern Plains will be
drying out with a comfortable afternoon, while remaining
hot in the southern Plains.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 109 at Thermal, CA
National Low Sunday 30 at Walden, CO
