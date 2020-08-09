The Nation’s Weather for Monday, August 10, 2020

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A cold front will continue on a south and east path through

the Great Lakes into the central Plains on Monday. A few

heavier thunderstorms will start the day into Wisonsin into

Michigan with strong to severe thunderstorms developing

later in Indiana southwestward into eastern Kansas. There

will be more showers and thunderstorms in the Southeast,

mainly in the afternoon. Additional thunderstorms wll form

over New Mexico into Colorado. A few showers and

thunderstorms will also develop in the Northeast from New

York into New England. It will remain largely dry in the

West, though scattered thunderstorms could develop in the

Sierra-Nevada in the afternoon. The northern Plains will be

drying out with a comfortable afternoon, while remaining

hot in the southern Plains.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 109 at Thermal, CA

National Low Sunday 30 at Walden, CO

