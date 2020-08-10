more showers and thunderstorms in the Southeast, mainly in
the afternoon. Additional thunderstorms will form over New
Mexico into Colorado. A few showers and thunderstorms will
also develop in the Northeast, from New York into New
England. It will remain largely dry in the West, though
scattered thunderstorms could develop in the Sierra Nevada
in the afternoon. The northern Plains will be drying out
with a comfortable afternoon, while remaining hot in the
southern Plains.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 117 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Sunday 30 at Walden, CO
