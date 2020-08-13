are forecast to extend to the coastal mid-Atlantic and
perhaps even part of the southern New England coast. Dry
weather is in store from the rest of New England to the
Great Lakes region. Severe storms will affect portions of
the northern and central Plains with high winds, hail and
flash flooding. Much of the southern Plains and the West
will be dry and sunny. As heat builds over the Southwest, a
few storms can rumble in parts of Arizona and New Mexico.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 118 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Wednesday 30 at Bodie State Park, CA
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.