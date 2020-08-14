greatest. Some of the rain will be beneficial in patches of
real estate that have missed out on soaking downpours much
of the summer. A swath of dry weather, warmth and sunshine
is forecast from New England to much of the Upper Midwest
and southwestward to the southern Plains. Severe storms are
forecast from parts of the Dakotas to Minnesota, Iowa and
Wisconsin. The greatest threat will be from high winds. In
the West, most areas will remain dry and sunny. Extreme heat
will build toward the Pacific coast this weekend.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 118 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Thursday 30 at Fraser, CO
