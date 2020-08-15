be greatest. Urban flooding can occur, regardless of prior

rainfall. Much of the Northeast will be dry, except for

spotty showers in eastern New England. An offshore tropical

feature can raise surf in southeastern New England. As a

cool front advances, severe thunderstorms will pivot across

parts of the central Plains and western Great Lakes. Much of

the West will remain dry and sunny. Heat will build to very

dangerous levels over the Great Basin, deserts and Pacific

coast. The heat and ongoing dryness can induce wildfires.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 124 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Friday 30 at Stanley, ID

