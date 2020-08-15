be greatest. Urban flooding can occur, regardless of prior
rainfall. Much of the Northeast will be dry, except for
spotty showers in eastern New England. An offshore tropical
feature can raise surf in southeastern New England. As a
cool front advances, severe thunderstorms will pivot across
parts of the central Plains and western Great Lakes. Much of
the West will remain dry and sunny. Heat will build to very
dangerous levels over the Great Basin, deserts and Pacific
coast. The heat and ongoing dryness can induce wildfires.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 124 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Friday 30 at Stanley, ID
