finally experience a rather dry day, with only a handful of
showers or thunderstorms expected to dot the region.
Farther west, a handful of showers and storms will
concentrate near the Texas Gulf Coast. A few afternoon
thunderstorms will rumble to life just east of the southern
Rockies. A majority of the West will remain dry but hot.
The heat wave that began late last week is expected to
continue into at least early this week. High temperatures
across the region will top out 15-30 degrees above normal.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 112 at China Lake, CA
National Low Sunday 31 at Dillon, CO
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.