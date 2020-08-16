finally experience a rather dry day, with only a handful of

showers or thunderstorms expected to dot the region.

Farther west, a handful of showers and storms will

concentrate near the Texas Gulf Coast. A few afternoon

thunderstorms will rumble to life just east of the southern

Rockies. A majority of the West will remain dry but hot.

The heat wave that began late last week is expected to

continue into at least early this week. High temperatures

across the region will top out 15-30 degrees above normal.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 112 at China Lake, CA

National Low Sunday 31 at Dillon, CO

