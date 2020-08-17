take control of the regions. Much of the Southeast will
finally experience a rather dry day, with only a handful of
showers or thunderstorms expected to dot the region. Farther
West, a few showers and storms will center near the Texas
Gulf Coast. Some afternoon thunderstorms will rumble just
east of the southern Rockies. A majority of the West will
remain dry but hot. The heat wave that began late last week
is expected to continue into at least early this week. High
temperatures across the region will top out 15-30 degrees
Fahrenheit above normal.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 130 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Sunday 31 at Dillon, CO
