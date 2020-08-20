is in need of rain, while a few pockets, such as the North
Carolina coast and the southern Appalachians, have had a wet
summer. Most areas from New England and the upper part of
the mid-Atlantic to the Midwest and Great Plains can expect
dry and sunny conditions. Storms will run along the northern
tier of the Great Lakes. Most of the West will remain dry
and hot. Cooler air that infiltrated part of the Northwest
will be reinforced by rain in coastal areas of Washington
and northern Oregon. Only spotty storms that may cause new
wildfires will dot the interior West.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 125 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Wednesday 35 at Angel Fire, NM
_____
