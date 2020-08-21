bring damaging winds and hail. A few showers and
thunderstorms will also skirt across the northern Great
Lakes and northern New England. Much of the central and
southern Plains will be dry and very warm. Some rain will
arrive in northwestern Washington. Otherwise, hot and dry
conditions will persist across the West with just a few
spotty thunderstorms in the southern Rockies.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 122 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Thursday 34 at Yellowstone N.P., WY
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.