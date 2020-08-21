bring damaging winds and hail. A few showers and

thunderstorms will also skirt across the northern Great

Lakes and northern New England. Much of the central and

southern Plains will be dry and very warm. Some rain will

arrive in northwestern Washington. Otherwise, hot and dry

conditions will persist across the West with just a few

spotty thunderstorms in the southern Rockies.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 122 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Thursday 34 at Yellowstone N.P., WY

_____

