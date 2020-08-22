afternoon thunderstorms will dot the mountains in the

Southwest as well. Heat and humidity is expected to rebuild

into the Northeast. Heat and humidity will also stretch

through the Plains, from Texas to the Dakotas. The West will

remain hot and dry, continuing to make fighting wildfires

challenging. The exception will be the Pacific Northwest

where it will remain cooler.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 124 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Friday 32 at Yellowstone N.P., WY

_____

