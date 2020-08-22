afternoon thunderstorms will dot the mountains in the
Southwest as well. Heat and humidity is expected to rebuild
into the Northeast. Heat and humidity will also stretch
through the Plains, from Texas to the Dakotas. The West will
remain hot and dry, continuing to make fighting wildfires
challenging. The exception will be the Pacific Northwest
where it will remain cooler.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Friday 124 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Friday 32 at Yellowstone N.P., WY
