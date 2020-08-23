will bring showers and thunderstorms to portions of the
Northeast from the afternoon onward. A few thunderstorms
will develop across the Dakotas as a cold front swings
through the area in the afternoon. Heat will continue to
keep a secure grip on the Western and Central states as
wildfires rage across California. Hazy skies will be common
in the West. The Pacific Northwest will remain cool,
relative to the rest of the West.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 120 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Saturday 32 at West Yellowstone, MT
