the central Gulf Coast. Heavy rainfall can lead to some
localized flooding inland. Elsewhere, spotty showers and
thunderstorms will stretch along much of the eastern third
of the nation. Severe thunderstorms will erupt later in the
day in the Upper Midwest and western Great Lakes. An
increase in thunderstorms in the West will threaten to start
more wildfires. Otherwise, the West will remain hot and
mainly dry.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 121 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Sunday 32 at Yellowstone N.P., WY
