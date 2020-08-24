the central Gulf Coast. Heavy rainfall can lead to some

localized flooding inland. Elsewhere, spotty showers and

thunderstorms will stretch along much of the eastern third

of the nation. Severe thunderstorms will erupt later in the

day in the Upper Midwest and western Great Lakes. An

increase in thunderstorms in the West will threaten to start

more wildfires. Otherwise, the West will remain hot and

mainly dry.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 121 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Sunday 32 at Yellowstone N.P., WY

_____

