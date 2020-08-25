Texas coast at midweek. Meanwhile, a robust cold front will
spark severe thunderstorms across the Northeast and Ohio
Valley with damaging winds and downpours being the main
threats. In the wake of these storms, cooler, less humid air
will arrive by midweek. Heat will build across the northern
Plains and expand toward the upper Mississippi Valley, with
a few storms erupting along the northern rim of heat.
Intense heat and dry lightning dangers will persist across
the wildfire-ravaged West.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 120 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Monday 32 at Yellowstone N.P., WY
