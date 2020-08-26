thunderstorms can extend eastward to the southern Atlantic
coast due in part from diminished Tropical Storm Marco. As a
wedge of dry air stretches southward across New England,
heavy, gusty and locally severe thunderstorms will extend
from the Great Lakes to the central Appalachians. A few
showers and thunderstorms will riddle the northern Plains.
Much of the rest of the Midwest and Plains will be hot and
humid. Most of the West will be dry and sunny with ongoing
heat and dry conditions conducive for wildfires.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 119 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Tuesday 34 at Angel Fire, NM
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.