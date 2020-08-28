a few tornadoes. Thunderstorms are forecast to pop up in the
stream of tropical moisture along the Gulf coast. As a
non-tropical system approaches, thunderstorms can become
locally severe around parts of the Midwest with a batch of
steady rain likely over the Great Lakes region. Much of the
immediate Atlantic coast will be dry. In the West, most
places from the High Plains to the Pacific coast can expect
more dry and sunny conditions. The ongoing dryness will
continue the risk of wildfires to ignite and spread. Only a
few late-day storms are likely to dot the Rockies.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 118 at Ocotillo Wells, CA
National Low Thursday 36 at Truckee, CA
