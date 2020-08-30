Severe thunderstorms will develop over portions of Texas,

Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri later in the day

and bring the threat of damaging winds and heavy rainfall

to the area. A large swath of rain and storms will develop

from the Southeast into portions of Pennsylvania and New

Jersey. Eastern West Virginia and western Virginia will

especially be under the threat for widespread flash

flooding. Aside for a few storms from Arizona to the

southern Rockies, much of the West will remain dry.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 103 at Wink, TX

National Low Sunday 29 at Daniel, WY

