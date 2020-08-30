Severe thunderstorms will develop over portions of Texas,
Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri later in the day
and bring the threat of damaging winds and heavy rainfall
to the area. A large swath of rain and storms will develop
from the Southeast into portions of Pennsylvania and New
Jersey. Eastern West Virginia and western Virginia will
especially be under the threat for widespread flash
flooding. Aside for a few storms from Arizona to the
southern Rockies, much of the West will remain dry.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 103 at Wink, TX
National Low Sunday 29 at Daniel, WY
