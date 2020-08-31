tropical system off the coast will bring rough seas and an
increased risk for rip currents. Morning showers and
perhaps a thunderstorm or two will swing through the Upper
Midwest during the morning hours, then give way to a mostly
dry day. Severe storms will develop over portions of Texas,
Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri and will threaten
the area with damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Other than
a few storms from Arizona to the southern Rockies, much of
the West will remain dry and smoky.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 113 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Sunday 29 at Daniel, WY
