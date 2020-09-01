associated with the storm will spark rain and thunderstorms
from Indiana to northern Texas. Some storms are expected to
be severe from Texas to southwestern Missouri bringing the
threat of damaging wind gusts and flooding downpours. Flash
flooding is likely in any area where heavy downpours
persist. Afternoon thunderstorms are expected to dot the
Southeast, but a developing tropical system off the coast
will bring rough seas and an increased risk for strong rip
currents to the Atlantic coast.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 113 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Monday 25 at Daniel, WY
