rain that can lead to flash flooding. Warm and humid

conditions are in store for the Southeast while a batch of

cooler and less humid air expands from the central Plains to

the Great Lakes region. As a reinforcing push of cool air

approaches, gusty winds will rattle areas from Montana to

North Dakota. Much of the West will remain dry and sunny

with more heat for interior locations continuing the risk

of wildfires. In the tropics, Nana is forecast to spin

toward Central America while another tropical system moves

away from the mid-Atlantic coast.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 112 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Tuesday 24 at Randolph, UT

