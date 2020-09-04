remain mainly dry. Most regions from the northern Plains to
the Great Lakes will be less humid and cooler in the wake of
a cold front. High temperatures in northern Minnesota,
northern Wisconsin, northern Michigan and the Adirondacks of
New York will hover in the 60s. Meanwhile, high humidity
levels and rising temperatures will create stifling
conditions in the Southeast. The heat will continue to build
in the West. Dry conditions will enhance the risk of new
wildfires and worsening any existing wildfires in the
region.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 118 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Thursday 26 at Walden, CO
