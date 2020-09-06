by midday. Behind this front, abnormally cold air will
overspread the North-Central states. Some locations can
experience a 40-50 degree 24-hour temperature change from
Sunday. Rain will overspread the North-Central states as
snow develops across the higher elevations of the Rockies.
Farther east, dry and pleasant conditions will remain in
place over much of the Eastern states. Heat will begin to
diminish across the West, however strong wind gusts will
act to elevate wildfire danger along the West Coast.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 120 at Chino, CA
National Low Sunday 31 at Angel Fire, NM
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.