by midday. Behind this front, abnormally cold air will

overspread the North-Central states. Some locations can

experience a 40-50 degree 24-hour temperature change from

Sunday. Rain will overspread the North-Central states as

snow develops across the higher elevations of the Rockies.

Farther east, dry and pleasant conditions will remain in

place over much of the Eastern states. Heat will begin to

diminish across the West, however strong wind gusts will

act to elevate wildfire danger along the West Coast.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 120 at Chino, CA

National Low Sunday 31 at Angel Fire, NM

