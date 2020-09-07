Behind this front, abnormally cold air will overspread the

North Central states. Some locations can experience a 40- to

50-degree Fahrenheit 24-hour temperature change from Sunday.

Rain will overspread the North Central states as snow

develops across the higher elevations of the Rockies.

Farther east, dry and pleasant conditions will remain in

place over much of the Eastern states. Heat will begin to

AD

diminish across the West, however, strong wind gusts will

elevate wildfire danger along the West coast.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 122 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Sunday 30 at Fraser, CO

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather