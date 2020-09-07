Behind this front, abnormally cold air will overspread the
North Central states. Some locations can experience a 40- to
50-degree Fahrenheit 24-hour temperature change from Sunday.
Rain will overspread the North Central states as snow
develops across the higher elevations of the Rockies.
Farther east, dry and pleasant conditions will remain in
place over much of the Eastern states. Heat will begin to
diminish across the West, however, strong wind gusts will
elevate wildfire danger along the West coast.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 122 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Sunday 30 at Fraser, CO
