chilly air is forecast to linger from the Rockies to the
Plains and Upper Midwest. Drenching rain will continue to be
rather heavy with isolated flooding over parts of the
southern and central Plains. Spotty rain and snow are
forecast to diminish over the central and southern Rockies.
Most areas from the northern Plains to the Great Basin and
Pacific coast will be dry and sunny. While less wind may aid
in containing wildfires, the risk of new fires will remain
as warmth builds and dryness continues in much of the West.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 100 at Zapata, TX
National Low Wednesday 8 at Burgess Junction, WY
