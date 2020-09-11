humid air extends from the Great Lakes to New England and

the central Appalachians. Another swath of drenching showers

and thunderstorms is forecast to extend from central Texas

to eastern South Dakota, southern Minnesota, Iowa and part

of Illinois. Localized flooding can occur in all three areas

of downpours east of the Rockies. Most areas from the High

Plains to the Pacific coast will be dry as temperatures

markedly rebound across the interior. Weather conducive for

wildfires and smoke will continue west of the Rockies.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 98 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Thursday 11 at Daniel, WY

_____

