to flash flooding issues for the area. Elsewhere, a cold

front will stretch from southern Ontario, Canada, to

Louisiana and ignite rounds of showers and thunderstorms

across much of the eastern third of the United States. A few

spots, including New England, will have a mainly dry day

before wet conditions move in for the evening. Dry weather

will persist across the Central and Western states. While

seasonable and sunny conditions are in store for those in

the Central states, those in the West will face a harsher

reality as a result of ongoing wildfires.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 107 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Saturday 20 at Daniel, WY

_____

