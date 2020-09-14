later today and through tonight. Meanwhile, a cold front
moving slowly southward now will begin to stall later in the
day as Sally approaches. This front will spark showers and
thunderstorms from portions of North and South Carolina and
continuing into Louisiana and South Texas. Scattered
afternoon storms will also develop in parts of New Mexico,
but the rest of the nation will be largely dry under a good
deal of sunshine. Smoke issues in the West will continue to
obscure the sun, as well as lead to poor air quality.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 111 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Sunday 23 at Bodie State Park, CA
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.