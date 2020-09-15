from the mid-Atlantic and New England coast to the Midwest,

Plains, Rockies and Southwest can expect dry weather and

sunshine. A storm will skirt the northern tier of the Great

Lakes area with showers, ahead of a push of much cooler air

across the northern tier of the Plains. The wildfire risk

and extensive smoke will continue in the West. However, as a

storm approaches from the Pacific Ocean, the coastal areas

of Washington and Oregon are expected to get some relief by

way of clouds, cooler air and some rainfall.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 109 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Monday 23 at Walden, CO

_____

