from the mid-Atlantic and New England coast to the Midwest,
Plains, Rockies and Southwest can expect dry weather and
sunshine. A storm will skirt the northern tier of the Great
Lakes area with showers, ahead of a push of much cooler air
across the northern tier of the Plains. The wildfire risk
and extensive smoke will continue in the West. However, as a
storm approaches from the Pacific Ocean, the coastal areas
of Washington and Oregon are expected to get some relief by
way of clouds, cooler air and some rainfall.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Monday 109 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Monday 23 at Walden, CO
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.