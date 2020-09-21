southeastern Oklahoma and southern Arkansas may also receive
some rain from Beta by the end of the day. Elsewhere, mainly
dry conditions will prevail across the country. A gusty
breezy and rough surf will continue along much of the East
Coast despite Hurricane Teddy remaining several hundred
miles offshore. Warmth will begin to increase across the
Rockies and Plains, while much of the East remains cool for
this time of the year.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 108 at Needles, CA
National Low Sunday 20 at Daniel, WY
