over northeastern Texas, heavy rain will cause flooding

problems to spread from Texas to Louisiana, Arkansas and

Mississippi. However, flooding will be most widespread from

coastal Texas to Louisiana, where rainfall will be the

heaviest. A cool front is forecast to set off a few showers

over the northern Plains. Much of the West will remain dry

and sunny. Gusty winds can cause erratic wildfire behavior

from California to Idaho, Utah and Arizona. Meanwhile, heavy

rain will soak the areas and ease wildfire concerns in

western Washington and coastal Oregon.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 110 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Tuesday 20 at Bodie State Park, CA

