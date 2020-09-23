over northeastern Texas, heavy rain will cause flooding
problems to spread from Texas to Louisiana, Arkansas and
Mississippi. However, flooding will be most widespread from
coastal Texas to Louisiana, where rainfall will be the
heaviest. A cool front is forecast to set off a few showers
over the northern Plains. Much of the West will remain dry
and sunny. Gusty winds can cause erratic wildfire behavior
from California to Idaho, Utah and Arizona. Meanwhile, heavy
rain will soak the areas and ease wildfire concerns in
western Washington and coastal Oregon.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 110 at Death Valley, CA
National Low Tuesday 20 at Bodie State Park, CA
