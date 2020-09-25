South Carolina. Most areas from New England to the lower

Great Lakes, much of the Ohio Valley, central and southern

Plains and the Southwest can expect dry weather and plenty

of sunshine. A cool front will set off showers and spotty

thunderstorms over part of the Upper Midwest. As a new storm

AD

from the Pacific moves across southern British Columbia,

more rain will cool and soak areas from Washington to parts

of western Oregon and northern Idaho. Gusty winds over the

AD

Southwest can raise the wildfire risk.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 109 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Thursday 24 at Angel Fire, NM

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather